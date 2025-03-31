Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹21.6
Prev. Close₹18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹21.6
Day's Low₹21.6
52 Week's High₹18
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹165.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.48
P/E0.73
EPS24.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.09
37.26
31.33
26.4
Net Worth
46.09
40.26
34.33
29.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.09
143.47
137.77
117.88
yoy growth (%)
-29.53
4.13
16.86
25.92
Raw materials
-41.88
-63.35
-64.87
-58.93
As % of sales
41.42
44.15
47.08
49.99
Employee costs
-12.17
-18.81
-6.84
-4.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.5
7.69
7.58
3.15
Depreciation
-2.88
-2.99
-2.59
-2.18
Tax paid
-0.69
-2.24
-1.91
-0.84
Working capital
8.78
14.68
1.79
11.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.53
4.13
16.86
25.92
Op profit growth
-38.6
15.97
52.33
40.99
EBIT growth
-44.96
14.88
62.51
37.21
Net profit growth
-68.16
-1.04
140.63
105.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
203.39
172.55
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
203.39
172.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.51
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,633.6
|236.41
|1,79,218.09
|-168.65
|0.37
|8,120.28
|808.29
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
146.75
|25.7
|14,261.29
|87.82
|0.07
|1,970.34
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
480.75
|15.81
|13,902.08
|228.97
|1.04
|2,458.18
|331.21
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
26.77
|45.37
|13,642.17
|77.94
|1.34
|1,662.58
|7.03
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
371.25
|41.3
|9,719.99
|97.08
|1.28
|1,926.65
|130.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Jatinder Pal Singh
Whole Time Director
Harinder Kaur
Independent Director
Khushvinder Bir Singh
Independent Director
Priya Begana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd
Summary
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Limited was incorporated in year 1993 and is presently engaged in manufacturing of woven fabrics. The Company came out with a public issue of 15,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.56 cr in Feb.96 to finance its expansion plans to increase the manufacturing capacity of textile suitings and shirtings from 3,84,000 & 4,32,000 meters per annum to 9,60,000 & 6,12,000 meters per annum respectively.
The Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is ₹6.48 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is 0.73 and 0.11 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is ₹15 and ₹18 as of 09 May ‘25
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 20.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.
