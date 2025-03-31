iifl-logo
21.6
(20.00%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.6
  • Day's High21.6
  • 52 Wk High18
  • Prev. Close18
  • Day's Low21.6
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value165.11
  • EPS24.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.48
  • Div. Yield0
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

21.6

Prev. Close

18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

21.6

Day's Low

21.6

52 Week's High

18

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

165.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.48

P/E

0.73

EPS

24.53

Divi. Yield

0

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:54 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.16%

Non-Promoter- 39.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.09

37.26

31.33

26.4

Net Worth

46.09

40.26

34.33

29.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

101.09

143.47

137.77

117.88

yoy growth (%)

-29.53

4.13

16.86

25.92

Raw materials

-41.88

-63.35

-64.87

-58.93

As % of sales

41.42

44.15

47.08

49.99

Employee costs

-12.17

-18.81

-6.84

-4.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.5

7.69

7.58

3.15

Depreciation

-2.88

-2.99

-2.59

-2.18

Tax paid

-0.69

-2.24

-1.91

-0.84

Working capital

8.78

14.68

1.79

11.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.53

4.13

16.86

25.92

Op profit growth

-38.6

15.97

52.33

40.99

EBIT growth

-44.96

14.88

62.51

37.21

Net profit growth

-68.16

-1.04

140.63

105.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

203.39

172.55

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

203.39

172.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.51

0.46

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,633.6

236.411,79,218.09-168.650.378,120.28808.29

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

146.75

25.714,261.2987.820.071,970.3438.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

480.75

15.8113,902.08228.971.042,458.18331.21

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

26.77

45.3713,642.1777.941.341,662.587.03

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

371.25

41.39,719.9997.081.281,926.65130.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Jatinder Pal Singh

Whole Time Director

Harinder Kaur

Independent Director

Khushvinder Bir Singh

Independent Director

Priya Begana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd

Summary

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Limited was incorporated in year 1993 and is presently engaged in manufacturing of woven fabrics. The Company came out with a public issue of 15,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.56 cr in Feb.96 to finance its expansion plans to increase the manufacturing capacity of textile suitings and shirtings from 3,84,000 & 4,32,000 meters per annum to 9,60,000 & 6,12,000 meters per annum respectively.
Company FAQs

What is the Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd share price today?

The Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is ₹6.48 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is 0.73 and 0.11 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is ₹15 and ₹18 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd?

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 20.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.83 %

