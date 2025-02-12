iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025) Revised Unaudited standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for Quarter & half year ended 30 September 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Ms Shreya Dave as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Intimation for Book Closure of Annual General Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Announcement under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202420 Apr 2024
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 2. the appointment of the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. Outcome of Board Meeting-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

