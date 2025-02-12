Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025) Revised Unaudited standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for Quarter & half year ended 30 September 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Ms Shreya Dave as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Intimation for Book Closure of Annual General Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Announcement under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 20 Apr 2024