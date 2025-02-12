|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025) Revised Unaudited standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for Quarter & half year ended 30 September 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Ms Shreya Dave as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Intimation for Book Closure of Annual General Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|Announcement under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 2. the appointment of the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. Outcome of Board Meeting-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.