Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.09
143.47
137.77
117.88
yoy growth (%)
-29.53
4.13
16.86
25.92
Raw materials
-41.88
-63.35
-64.87
-58.93
As % of sales
41.42
44.15
47.08
49.99
Employee costs
-12.17
-18.81
-6.84
-4.69
As % of sales
12.03
13.11
4.97
3.97
Other costs
-35.39
-42.32
-49.69
-43.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35
29.5
36.06
36.91
Operating profit
11.64
18.97
16.36
10.74
OPM
11.52
13.22
11.87
9.11
Depreciation
-2.88
-2.99
-2.59
-2.18
Interest expense
-6.4
-8.5
-6.51
-5.52
Other income
0.14
0.21
0.33
0.12
Profit before tax
2.5
7.69
7.58
3.15
Taxes
-0.69
-2.24
-1.91
-0.84
Tax rate
-27.7
-29.2
-25.28
-26.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.81
5.44
5.66
2.31
Exceptional items
-0.11
-0.09
-0.26
-0.06
Net profit
1.7
5.34
5.4
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-68.16
-1.04
140.63
105.98
NPM
1.68
3.72
3.92
1.9
