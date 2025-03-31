Parmeshwari Silk Mills Limited was incorporated in year 1993 and is presently engaged in manufacturing of woven fabrics. The Company came out with a public issue of 15,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.56 cr in Feb.96 to finance its expansion plans to increase the manufacturing capacity of textile suitings and shirtings from 3,84,000 & 4,32,000 meters per annum to 9,60,000 & 6,12,000 meters per annum respectively.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.