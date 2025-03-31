Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd Summary

Parmeshwari Silk Mills Limited was incorporated in year 1993 and is presently engaged in manufacturing of woven fabrics. The Company came out with a public issue of 15,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.56 cr in Feb.96 to finance its expansion plans to increase the manufacturing capacity of textile suitings and shirtings from 3,84,000 & 4,32,000 meters per annum to 9,60,000 & 6,12,000 meters per annum respectively.