Report on the Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of PASUPATI FINCAP LIMITED, HARYANA (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us in terms of the reports referred to in sub-paragraph (a) of the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on financial statements

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 7(a) & 7(b) of the financial statements as at 31 March 2024, the Company advanced loans to related companies covered in the register maintained u/s 189 and to others, amounting to Rs.60,814.00 (Previous Year Rs. 60,814.00) are subjected to confirmation and recoverability of the same could not be established.

Our opinion is not further qualified on these matters.

Report on the other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order. 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3&4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2018.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2017, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) As explained to us, The Company does not have any pending litigation as on date of balance sheet.

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For SANTOSH SUSHAMA KESHRI& Co. Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 021629N Santosh Kumar Proprietor Membership number: 509170 UDIN: 24509170BKCLNZ3135 New Delhi, Date: 22/05/2024

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 with the heading ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of PASUPATI FINCAP LIMITED on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

2. The company is not having any inventory to report in its books of account as on date of Balance sheet, and hence, this clause is not applicable to this company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loan, during the reporting period, to the persons covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products or services rendered by the Company.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, value added tax, cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues as applicable have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of income tax , sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. The company has accumulated losses of Rs. 4,94,42,789 at the end of the financial year. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 11,52,278 in the current financial year and Rs. 13,31,401 in the immediately preceding financial year.

9. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks. There were no debentures outstanding during the year.

10. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) nor taken any term loan during the year.

11. According to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit

12. According to information and explanations given to us, the company did not paid or made provision for payment of managerial remuneration for the reporting period.

13. The Company is not a Nidhi Company, and therefore, this clause is no applicable on it.

14. According to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

15. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Consequently, this clause is not applicable on it.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

17. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore this clause is not applicable on it.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PASUPATI FINCAP LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.