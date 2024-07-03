iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pasupati Fincap Ltd Share Price

44.28
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.28
  • Day's High44.28
  • 52 Wk High43.42
  • Prev. Close43.42
  • Day's Low44.28
  • 52 Wk Low 1.41
  • Turnover (lac)7.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pasupati Fincap Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

44.28

Prev. Close

43.42

Turnover(Lac.)

7.1

Day's High

44.28

Day's Low

44.28

52 Week's High

43.42

52 Week's Low

1.41

Book Value

-1.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pasupati Fincap Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pasupati Fincap Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pasupati Fincap Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 88.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pasupati Fincap Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.94

-4.83

-4.7

-4.7

Net Worth

-0.24

-0.13

0

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-4.97

0.07

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pasupati Fincap Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pasupati Fincap Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vidit Jain

Independent Director

Payal Agarwal

Director

ANAND KUMAR AGGARWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Pardal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pasupati Fincap Ltd

Summary

Pasupati Fincap Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company and was incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 1993 vide Certificate of Incorporation obtained from the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi dated January 24, 1994. The Company has been incorporated mainly with the object of hire-purchase, bill discounting, dealing in securities and other similar and related activities. The Company plans to provide the merchant banking advisory services, execute placement of debt and equity instruments, issue management services and other fund based investments in the primary market.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pasupati Fincap Ltd share price today?

The Pasupati Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Fincap Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is ₹20.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pasupati Fincap Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is 0 and -37.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pasupati Fincap Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasupati Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is ₹1.41 and ₹43.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pasupati Fincap Ltd?

Pasupati Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.80%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 2833.78%, 6 Month at 1109.47%, 3 Month at 236.85% and 1 Month at 54.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pasupati Fincap Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.51 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 88.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasupati Fincap Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.