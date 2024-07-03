SectorFinance
Open₹44.28
Prev. Close₹43.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.1
Day's High₹44.28
Day's Low₹44.28
52 Week's High₹43.42
52 Week's Low₹1.41
Book Value₹-1.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.94
-4.83
-4.7
-4.7
Net Worth
-0.24
-0.13
0
0
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-4.97
0.07
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vidit Jain
Independent Director
Payal Agarwal
Director
ANAND KUMAR AGGARWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Pardal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pasupati Fincap Ltd
Summary
Pasupati Fincap Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company and was incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 1993 vide Certificate of Incorporation obtained from the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi dated January 24, 1994. The Company has been incorporated mainly with the object of hire-purchase, bill discounting, dealing in securities and other similar and related activities. The Company plans to provide the merchant banking advisory services, execute placement of debt and equity instruments, issue management services and other fund based investments in the primary market.
The Pasupati Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is ₹20.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is 0 and -37.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasupati Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasupati Fincap Ltd is ₹1.41 and ₹43.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pasupati Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.80%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 2833.78%, 6 Month at 1109.47%, 3 Month at 236.85% and 1 Month at 54.08%.
