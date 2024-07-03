Summary

Pasupati Fincap Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company and was incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 1993 vide Certificate of Incorporation obtained from the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi dated January 24, 1994. The Company has been incorporated mainly with the object of hire-purchase, bill discounting, dealing in securities and other similar and related activities. The Company plans to provide the merchant banking advisory services, execute placement of debt and equity instruments, issue management services and other fund based investments in the primary market.

