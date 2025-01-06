Pasupati Fincap Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-4.97
0.07
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
0
-4.97
0.07
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0
-4.97
0.07
-0.09
Equity raised
-4.55
-0.36
-0.32
-0.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.78
0.68
0.49
0.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.77
-4.65
0.24
0.1
No Record Found
