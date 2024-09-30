Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter /half year ended September 30, 2024; 2. To take note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter / half year ended on 30/09/2024. You are requested to take the same on your records and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04.10.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Payal Agarwal (DIN: 06997160) as an Additional Director on the board of the Company with immediate effect and she shall act in the capacity of an Independent Director and shall hold office for a period of five consecutive years commencing from 04th October, 2024 till 03rd October, 2029 (both days inclusive), not liable to retire by rotation subject to ratification of her appointment as Director by members at the general meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Intimation regarding resignation of statutory auditor Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Took note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024