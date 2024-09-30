|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter /half year ended September 30, 2024; 2. To take note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter / half year ended on 30/09/2024. You are requested to take the same on your records and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04.10.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Payal Agarwal (DIN: 06997160) as an Additional Director on the board of the Company with immediate effect and she shall act in the capacity of an Independent Director and shall hold office for a period of five consecutive years commencing from 04th October, 2024 till 03rd October, 2029 (both days inclusive), not liable to retire by rotation subject to ratification of her appointment as Director by members at the general meeting.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Intimation regarding resignation of statutory auditor Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Took note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|PASUPATI FINCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company and Audit Committee is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: 1. Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. Any other matter with the consent of the Chairman and other Directors present. Kindly take the information on records and oblige. With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22-05-2024, has considered and approved the following business: 1. The Board has considered and approved the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Board took note of Audit Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.