AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Took note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith copy of Annual Report 2023-24 in due compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to take the above information on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Outcome of AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)