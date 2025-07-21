iifl-logo

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.13%

Non-Promoter- 4.86%

Institutions: 4.86%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

18.52

10.87

7.98

Net Worth

19.52

11.87

8.98

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,958.45

721,50,487.21445.760.682,850.86190.22

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,185.75

74.5494,433.54513.160.233,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,700.5

127.657,141.86117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,155.1

205.1738,904.13-68.3201,086.4150.62

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,497.95

66.8338,424.981670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patel Chem Specialities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

BHUPESH VAHALABHAI PATEL

Whole Time Director

Anshu Patel

Non Executive Director

Vini Patel

Independent Director

Ashish Prakash Tripathi

Independent Director

Krunal Patel

Independent Director

Vaishakhi Ambrishbhai Shukla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonalkumari Kalpesh Yadav

Registered Office

Plot No.272/4-5 Phase II GIDC,

Industrial Estate Vatva Road,

Gujarat - 382445

Tel: +91-97129 99854

Website: http://www.patelchem.com

Email: cs@patelchem.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Patel Chem Specialities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Patel Chem Specialities Ltd share price today?

The Patel Chem Specialities Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patel Chem Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd?

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

