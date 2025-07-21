Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
18.52
10.87
7.98
Net Worth
19.52
11.87
8.98
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,958.45
|72
|1,50,487.21
|445.76
|0.68
|2,850.86
|190.22
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,185.75
|74.54
|94,433.54
|513.16
|0.23
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,700.5
|127.6
|57,141.86
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,155.1
|205.17
|38,904.13
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.62
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,497.95
|66.83
|38,424.98
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
BHUPESH VAHALABHAI PATEL
Whole Time Director
Anshu Patel
Non Executive Director
Vini Patel
Independent Director
Ashish Prakash Tripathi
Independent Director
Krunal Patel
Independent Director
Vaishakhi Ambrishbhai Shukla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonalkumari Kalpesh Yadav
Plot No.272/4-5 Phase II GIDC,
Industrial Estate Vatva Road,
Gujarat - 382445
Tel: +91-97129 99854
Website: http://www.patelchem.com
Email: cs@patelchem.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Patel Chem Specialities Ltd
