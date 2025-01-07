Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.03
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-23.64
Raw materials
-1.03
-1.61
As % of sales
99.48
118.85
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.06
As % of sales
12.62
4.43
Other costs
-0.27
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.49
8.28
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.42
OPM
-38.6
-31.58
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.58
0.32
Profit before tax
0.17
-0.11
Taxes
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-7.26
1.3
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.16
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-240.89
NPM
15.61
-8.46
