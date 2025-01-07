iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patidar Buildcon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.83
(4.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patidar Buildcon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.03

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-23.64

Raw materials

-1.03

-1.61

As % of sales

99.48

118.85

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.06

As % of sales

12.62

4.43

Other costs

-0.27

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.49

8.28

Operating profit

-0.4

-0.42

OPM

-38.6

-31.58

Depreciation

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.58

0.32

Profit before tax

0.17

-0.11

Taxes

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-7.26

1.3

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.16

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-240.89

NPM

15.61

-8.46

Patidar Buildcon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Patidar Buildcon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.