Patidar Buildcon Ltd Share Price

10
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:27:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10
  • Day's High10.5
  • 52 Wk High14.4
  • Prev. Close10
  • Day's Low10
  • 52 Wk Low 7.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Patidar Buildcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

10

Prev. Close

10

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

10.5

Day's Low

10

52 Week's High

14.4

52 Week's Low

7.5

Book Value

12.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Patidar Buildcon Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Patidar Buildcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Patidar Buildcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.97%

Non-Promoter- 79.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patidar Buildcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

1.47

1.44

1.29

Net Worth

6.87

6.97

6.94

6.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.03

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-23.64

Raw materials

-1.03

-1.61

As % of sales

99.48

118.85

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.17

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.71

0.52

-0.07

0.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.64

Op profit growth

-6.67

EBIT growth

-253.91

Net profit growth

-240.89

No Record Found

Patidar Buildcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patidar Buildcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajnikant Patel

Non Executive Director

Dhirajlal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaidehi Chadasma

Independent Director

Milan Patel

Independent Director

Mehul Sureshbhai Savani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patidar Buildcon Ltd

Summary

Patidar Buildcon Ltd was incorporated on May 16, 1989 in Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged into Real Estate Activity. Initially, it was engaged into the pharmaceutical industry. The Company came out of its maiden IPO in July 11, 1986 to finance its proposed business of manufacture and sell bulk drugs and wide range of Formulations covering anti-fungal , anti-TB, anti-asthamatics, serums, and vaccines. Unfortunately due to unsuccessful acquisition of land for the proposed project by then Management, the Company could not commence its venture in the laboratory segment and therefore its Management was taken over by the Patidar Group in the year 2010. The New Management is well know business family from the Surendranagar, Gujarat. It has ventured into the rapidly increasing real estate industry. Gujarat is becoming Industrial Hub and is very attractive destination for many industries due to various benefits and concessions being offered by the Gujarat Government. This needs good infrastructure facilities as well as better housing projects in Gujarat. The management has identified the future prospects of real estate business and accordingly has taken up various development projects.Besides, the Company had trading of Steel and Timber in FY 2018-19. The Company is seeking more opportunities in the trading of all building material products in coming years.
Company FAQs

What is the Patidar Buildcon Ltd share price today?

The Patidar Buildcon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is ₹5.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patidar Buildcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patidar Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is ₹7.5 and ₹14.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Patidar Buildcon Ltd?

Patidar Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.20%, 3 Years at -3.19%, 1 Year at -7.83%, 6 Month at -2.15%, 3 Month at 2.56% and 1 Month at 8.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patidar Buildcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.02 %

