Open₹10
Prev. Close₹10
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹10.5
Day's Low₹10
52 Week's High₹14.4
52 Week's Low₹7.5
Book Value₹12.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
1.47
1.44
1.29
Net Worth
6.87
6.97
6.94
6.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.03
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-23.64
Raw materials
-1.03
-1.61
As % of sales
99.48
118.85
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.17
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.71
0.52
-0.07
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.64
Op profit growth
-6.67
EBIT growth
-253.91
Net profit growth
-240.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajnikant Patel
Non Executive Director
Dhirajlal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaidehi Chadasma
Independent Director
Milan Patel
Independent Director
Mehul Sureshbhai Savani
Patidar Buildcon Ltd was incorporated on May 16, 1989 in Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged into Real Estate Activity. Initially, it was engaged into the pharmaceutical industry. The Company came out of its maiden IPO in July 11, 1986 to finance its proposed business of manufacture and sell bulk drugs and wide range of Formulations covering anti-fungal , anti-TB, anti-asthamatics, serums, and vaccines. Unfortunately due to unsuccessful acquisition of land for the proposed project by then Management, the Company could not commence its venture in the laboratory segment and therefore its Management was taken over by the Patidar Group in the year 2010. The New Management is well know business family from the Surendranagar, Gujarat. It has ventured into the rapidly increasing real estate industry. Gujarat is becoming Industrial Hub and is very attractive destination for many industries due to various benefits and concessions being offered by the Gujarat Government. This needs good infrastructure facilities as well as better housing projects in Gujarat. The management has identified the future prospects of real estate business and accordingly has taken up various development projects.Besides, the Company had trading of Steel and Timber in FY 2018-19. The Company is seeking more opportunities in the trading of all building material products in coming years.
The Patidar Buildcon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is ₹5.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patidar Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patidar Buildcon Ltd is ₹7.5 and ₹14.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Patidar Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.20%, 3 Years at -3.19%, 1 Year at -7.83%, 6 Month at -2.15%, 3 Month at 2.56% and 1 Month at 8.34%.
