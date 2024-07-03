iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patidar Buildcon Ltd Company Summary

10.43
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Patidar Buildcon Ltd Summary

Patidar Buildcon Ltd was incorporated on May 16, 1989 in Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged into Real Estate Activity. Initially, it was engaged into the pharmaceutical industry. The Company came out of its maiden IPO in July 11, 1986 to finance its proposed business of manufacture and sell bulk drugs and wide range of Formulations covering anti-fungal , anti-TB, anti-asthamatics, serums, and vaccines. Unfortunately due to unsuccessful acquisition of land for the proposed project by then Management, the Company could not commence its venture in the laboratory segment and therefore its Management was taken over by the Patidar Group in the year 2010. The New Management is well know business family from the Surendranagar, Gujarat. It has ventured into the rapidly increasing real estate industry. Gujarat is becoming Industrial Hub and is very attractive destination for many industries due to various benefits and concessions being offered by the Gujarat Government. This needs good infrastructure facilities as well as better housing projects in Gujarat. The management has identified the future prospects of real estate business and accordingly has taken up various development projects.Besides, the Company had trading of Steel and Timber in FY 2018-19. The Company is seeking more opportunities in the trading of all building material products in coming years.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.