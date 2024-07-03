Patidar Buildcon Ltd Summary

Patidar Buildcon Ltd was incorporated on May 16, 1989 in Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged into Real Estate Activity. Initially, it was engaged into the pharmaceutical industry. The Company came out of its maiden IPO in July 11, 1986 to finance its proposed business of manufacture and sell bulk drugs and wide range of Formulations covering anti-fungal , anti-TB, anti-asthamatics, serums, and vaccines. Unfortunately due to unsuccessful acquisition of land for the proposed project by then Management, the Company could not commence its venture in the laboratory segment and therefore its Management was taken over by the Patidar Group in the year 2010. The New Management is well know business family from the Surendranagar, Gujarat. It has ventured into the rapidly increasing real estate industry. Gujarat is becoming Industrial Hub and is very attractive destination for many industries due to various benefits and concessions being offered by the Gujarat Government. This needs good infrastructure facilities as well as better housing projects in Gujarat. The management has identified the future prospects of real estate business and accordingly has taken up various development projects.Besides, the Company had trading of Steel and Timber in FY 2018-19. The Company is seeking more opportunities in the trading of all building material products in coming years.