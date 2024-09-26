AGM 26/09/2024 this is to inform that the voting results in respect of resolutions as set out in Annual General Meeting Notice has been submitted to BSE in XBRL and the same is attached in PDF as Well. We enclose herewith copy of scrutinizers report issued by M/S A. Shah And associates, practicing company secretaries (FCS-4713/c.p no 6560) Scrutinizer for the said e Voting process and e-voting duriing AGM held on 26th september, 2024 at 11:00 A.M And the voiting results for the said e-voting. Outcome And Proceding of 35th Annual General Metting of the company held on 26th september 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)