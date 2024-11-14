|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 14th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company where in following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. The meeting was commenced at 8:00 PM and concluded at 8 : 45 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Patidar Buildcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framedunder SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Windo With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 14th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company where in following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Approval of Draft of Notice of Annual General Meeting, Directors Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Day, Date, Time and book closure for the same. The meeting was commenced at 6:40 PM and concluded at 7:10 PM. You are requested to take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Patidar Buildcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st April 2024 will remain closed up to 03rd June 2024. Whit regard to capioned subject, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 30th may, 2024 has considered and approved the auditetd finacial result for the quater and year ended on 31st march, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Patidar Buildcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st January 2024 will remain closed up to 16th February 2024. Attached disclosure regarding regulation33 regarding unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st december, 2023 which is reviewed by the audit committee and approved by of directors in their meeting held on 14.02.2024. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 14th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company where in following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The meeting was commenced at 06:15 PM and concluded at 6:45 PM. You are requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.