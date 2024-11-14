Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 14th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company where in following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. The meeting was commenced at 8:00 PM and concluded at 8 : 45 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Patidar Buildcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framedunder SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Windo With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 14th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company where in following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Approval of Draft of Notice of Annual General Meeting, Directors Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Day, Date, Time and book closure for the same. The meeting was commenced at 6:40 PM and concluded at 7:10 PM. You are requested to take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Patidar Buildcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st April 2024 will remain closed up to 03rd June 2024. Whit regard to capioned subject, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 30th may, 2024 has considered and approved the auditetd finacial result for the quater and year ended on 31st march, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

