Patil Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.06
19.23
15.03
9.57
Net Worth
32.1
24.27
20.07
14.61
Minority Interest
Debt
23.13
32.65
15.25
9.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
55.23
56.92
35.32
23.86
Fixed Assets
16.92
14.09
14.2
15.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.51
0.53
0.48
Networking Capital
20.39
17.55
13.89
-7.45
Inventories
21.94
9.13
6.87
8.57
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.95
18.54
20.82
12.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.04
27
17.69
5.35
Sundry Creditors
-7.99
-15.57
-17.2
-21.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-28.55
-21.55
-14.29
-12.53
Cash
17.29
24.68
6.59
15.56
Total Assets
55.23
56.93
35.31
23.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.