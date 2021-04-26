Pawansut Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
11.31
11.31
11.31
11.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.09
13.09
13.09
13.06
Net Worth
24.4
24.4
24.4
24.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.21
0.67
2.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Liabilities
24.41
24.63
25.09
26.46
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.2
0.25
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.27
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.49
0.44
24.4
26.34
Inventories
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.83
0.76
24.73
26.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.35
-0.36
-0.67
Cash
1.66
2.04
0.44
0.01
Total Assets
2.56
2.95
25.09
26.45
