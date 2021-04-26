iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pawansut Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

0.96
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|01:46:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pawansut Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

11.31

11.31

11.31

11.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.09

13.09

13.09

13.06

Net Worth

24.4

24.4

24.4

24.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.21

0.67

2.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

Total Liabilities

24.41

24.63

25.09

26.46

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.2

0.25

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.27

0.27

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.49

0.44

24.4

26.34

Inventories

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.83

0.76

24.73

26.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.35

-0.36

-0.67

Cash

1.66

2.04

0.44

0.01

Total Assets

2.56

2.95

25.09

26.45

Pawansut Holdings Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pawansut Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.