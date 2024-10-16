SectorFinance
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹0.96
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
11.31
11.31
11.31
11.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.09
13.09
13.09
13.06
Net Worth
24.4
24.4
24.4
24.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.32
-22.36
-1.52
0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Seema Khandelwal
Independent Director
Rahul
Chairman & Managing Director
Ram Kishore Bansal
Independent Director
Chitrak
Company Secretary
Nirzara Kesarwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pawansut Holdings Ltd
Summary
Pawansut Holdings Limited is a Company limited by shares and incorporated on 06 December 1984. The Company is principally engaged in non-banking finance activity.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015, issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the aim to consolidate and streamline the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were effective December 1, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into Listing Agreement within six months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited during December 2015.
