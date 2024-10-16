iifl-logo-icon 1
Pawansut Holdings Ltd Share Price

0.96
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|01:46:22 PM

Pawansut Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

0.96

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pawansut Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pawansut Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pawansut Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.10%

Non-Promoter- 88.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pawansut Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

11.31

11.31

11.31

11.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.09

13.09

13.09

13.06

Net Worth

24.4

24.4

24.4

24.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.32

-22.36

-1.52

0.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pawansut Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pawansut Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Seema Khandelwal

Independent Director

Rahul

Chairman & Managing Director

Ram Kishore Bansal

Independent Director

Chitrak

Company Secretary

Nirzara Kesarwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pawansut Holdings Ltd

Summary

Pawansut Holdings Limited is a Company limited by shares and incorporated on 06 December 1984. The Company is principally engaged in non-banking finance activity.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015, issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the aim to consolidate and streamline the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were effective December 1, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into Listing Agreement within six months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited during December 2015.
