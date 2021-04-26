Pawansut Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.32
-22.36
-1.52
0.58
Other operating items
Operating
-0.32
-22.36
-1.52
0.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.32
-22.36
-1.53
0.58
Equity raised
26.18
26.18
26.15
26.11
Investing
0
0.27
0
0
Financing
0.19
0.82
2.75
3.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.05
4.91
27.37
30.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.