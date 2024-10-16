Pawansut Holdings Ltd Summary

Pawansut Holdings Limited is a Company limited by shares and incorporated on 06 December 1984. The Company is principally engaged in non-banking finance activity.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015, issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the aim to consolidate and streamline the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were effective December 1, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into Listing Agreement within six months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited during December 2015.