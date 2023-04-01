To the Members of

PBM Polytex Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PBM Polytex Limited (the ‘Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of other comprehensive income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information(herein after referred as “ the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss, total comprehensive Loss, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information other than Financial Statements & Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Management Discussion & Analysis, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information”.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:-

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting polices used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from the examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including statement of other comprehensive income and the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure A”; (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of its financial statements Refer Note No. 37 to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provide under (a) & (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The company had not proposed any final dividend in the previous year, which was declared and paid by the Company during the year. (b) The Company has not declared and paid any interim dividend during the year and until the date of this report. (c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to database level. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect to accounting software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For, Mahendra N. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 105775W

Chirag M. Shah Partner Membership No. 045706

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24045706BKAJTM7107

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the members of PBM Polytex Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of PBM Polytex Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies of procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as on March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, Mahendra N. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 105775W

Chirag M. Shah Partner Membership No. 045706

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24045706BKAJTM7107

PBM Polytex Limited

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under “Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements” section of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that :-

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right-of- use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in Note No. 2 on “Property, Plant and Equipment” to the financial statements are in the name of the company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company are not in agreement with the books of accounts. Refer Note 51 of the financial statements for the same. .

iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies and any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below: (Rs. In Lakhs)

The Particulars Aggregate Amount during the year (Rs. In Lakhs)* Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (Rs. In Lakhs) - Subsidiaries Nil Nil - Joint Ventures Nil Nil - Associates 346.65* 346.65** - Others 18.35 23.25

including opening balance as on 1/4/2023 ** including interest accrued amounting to Rs. 46.65 Lakhs

The Company has not given guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year.

(b) The grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of interest-free loans or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation.

In respect of loan to associate company, schedule of repayment of principal amount has not been stipulated and is repayable on demand. However, a term for payment of interest has been stipulated and the same is not paid on due date:- (Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Company Nature Amount Due Date Extent of Delay Eurotex Industries Interest on 37.80 October-2023 18 Months and Exports Inter-corporate Limited Loan

(d) In respect of following loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, which have been overdue for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date, as explained to us, the management has taken reasonable steps for recovery: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Nos. of cases Principal amount overdue Interest overdue Total overdue 6 0.695 37.80 40.25

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below:

Particulars All Parties- Including Related Party* (Rs. In Lakhs) Promoters* (Rs. In Lakhs) Related Parties* (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment 300.00 Nil 300.00

* including opening balance as on 1/4/2023

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made and loans granted, to the extent applicable to the Company. The company has not given guarantee or provided security as provided in section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacturing activities of the company. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and the records of the company in this connection and are of opinion, that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, GST and duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associate or joint venture. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to 473.06 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of on-going projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

For, Mahendra N. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 105775W

Chirag M. Shah Partner Membership No. 045706