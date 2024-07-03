iifl-logo-icon 1
PBM Polytex Ltd Share Price

90.7
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:33:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.42
  • Day's High94.42
  • 52 Wk High117.95
  • Prev. Close93.32
  • Day's Low90.7
  • 52 Wk Low 71.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value171.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PBM Polytex Ltd KEY RATIOS

PBM Polytex Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

PBM Polytex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PBM Polytex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.34%

Foreign: 1.33%

Indian: 67.82%

Non-Promoter- 30.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PBM Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.88

6.88

6.88

6.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.58

119.52

121.05

98.69

Net Worth

120.46

126.4

127.93

105.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.02

170.82

196.87

178.72

yoy growth (%)

-9.83

-13.23

10.15

-7.1

Raw materials

-94.35

-107.44

-123.56

-106.1

As % of sales

61.26

62.89

62.75

59.37

Employee costs

-19.21

-21.44

-22.69

-20.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.33

-1.59

6.31

12.8

Depreciation

-3.52

-3.56

-3.43

-3.52

Tax paid

-1.18

1.32

0.82

-2.96

Working capital

15.23

-13.05

2.62

15.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.83

-13.23

10.15

-7.1

Op profit growth

-2,592.65

-103.43

-35.33

-23.71

EBIT growth

-625.28

-113.23

-49.03

2.28

Net profit growth

-1,278.95

-103.73

-27.48

45.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

191.57

202.21

255.38

154.02

170.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

191.57

202.21

255.38

154.02

170.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.22

3.09

1.48

1.97

2.87

PBM Polytex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PBM Polytex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Krishan Kumar Patodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hariprasad Siotia

Managing Director

Gopal Patodia

Managing Director & CFO

Mohan Kumar Patodia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Pandit

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rakesh Todi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chirayush Patel

Independent Director

Amishal Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirti Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PBM Polytex Ltd

Summary

PBM Polytex Ltd (PPL) was incorporated in Nov.19 as Petlad Bulakhidas Mills Co Ltd. The Companys first unit was set-up at Petlad, Dist. Anand, Gujarat, started commercial production in 1922 and was taken over by the House of Patodias in the year 1978. Later, its name was changed to PBM Polytex Ltd in Oct.86. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture and processing of yarn. The Company has two yarn spinning units one at Petlad, Dist. Anand (Gujarat) and another at Borgaon, Dist. Chhindwara (M. P.) and manufactures cotton yarn at the said units. It has 4 Windmills generating electricity.The Company set-up another unit at Borgaon, Dist. Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh and commenced its production in 1992. FourWindmills were set up in year 2006-07 and 2007-08. The company came out with a Rs 1.26-cr public issue in Mar.90 to meet the long-term working capital needs and normal capital expenditure. The company manufactures all kinds of processing yarn, industrial yarn, hosiery yarn, etc. PPL exports to the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and other countries. To diversify its activities, the company has set up a texturising and filament yarn division in Silvassa. PPL is the co-promoter of Eurotex Industries and Exports -- the first 100% export-oriented spinning unit in the private sector. The company has been winning trophies for exemplary export performances for the last six years from TEXPROCIL.During the year 1999-2000, the total export performance reached new heights of Rs
Company FAQs

What is the PBM Polytex Ltd share price today?

The PBM Polytex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of PBM Polytex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PBM Polytex Ltd is ₹62.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PBM Polytex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PBM Polytex Ltd is 0 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PBM Polytex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PBM Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PBM Polytex Ltd is ₹71.7 and ₹117.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PBM Polytex Ltd?

PBM Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.00%, 3 Years at -18.76%, 1 Year at -2.63%, 6 Month at -9.14%, 3 Month at 7.31% and 1 Month at 9.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PBM Polytex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PBM Polytex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.83 %

