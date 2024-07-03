SectorTextiles
Open₹94.42
Prev. Close₹93.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.01
Day's High₹94.42
Day's Low₹90.7
52 Week's High₹117.95
52 Week's Low₹71.7
Book Value₹171.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.58
119.52
121.05
98.69
Net Worth
120.46
126.4
127.93
105.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.02
170.82
196.87
178.72
yoy growth (%)
-9.83
-13.23
10.15
-7.1
Raw materials
-94.35
-107.44
-123.56
-106.1
As % of sales
61.26
62.89
62.75
59.37
Employee costs
-19.21
-21.44
-22.69
-20.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.33
-1.59
6.31
12.8
Depreciation
-3.52
-3.56
-3.43
-3.52
Tax paid
-1.18
1.32
0.82
-2.96
Working capital
15.23
-13.05
2.62
15.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.83
-13.23
10.15
-7.1
Op profit growth
-2,592.65
-103.43
-35.33
-23.71
EBIT growth
-625.28
-113.23
-49.03
2.28
Net profit growth
-1,278.95
-103.73
-27.48
45.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
191.57
202.21
255.38
154.02
170.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
191.57
202.21
255.38
154.02
170.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.22
3.09
1.48
1.97
2.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Krishan Kumar Patodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hariprasad Siotia
Managing Director
Gopal Patodia
Managing Director & CFO
Mohan Kumar Patodia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Pandit
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rakesh Todi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chirayush Patel
Independent Director
Amishal Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirti Chauhan
Reports by PBM Polytex Ltd
Summary
PBM Polytex Ltd (PPL) was incorporated in Nov.19 as Petlad Bulakhidas Mills Co Ltd. The Companys first unit was set-up at Petlad, Dist. Anand, Gujarat, started commercial production in 1922 and was taken over by the House of Patodias in the year 1978. Later, its name was changed to PBM Polytex Ltd in Oct.86. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture and processing of yarn. The Company has two yarn spinning units one at Petlad, Dist. Anand (Gujarat) and another at Borgaon, Dist. Chhindwara (M. P.) and manufactures cotton yarn at the said units. It has 4 Windmills generating electricity.The Company set-up another unit at Borgaon, Dist. Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh and commenced its production in 1992. FourWindmills were set up in year 2006-07 and 2007-08. The company came out with a Rs 1.26-cr public issue in Mar.90 to meet the long-term working capital needs and normal capital expenditure. The company manufactures all kinds of processing yarn, industrial yarn, hosiery yarn, etc. PPL exports to the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and other countries. To diversify its activities, the company has set up a texturising and filament yarn division in Silvassa. PPL is the co-promoter of Eurotex Industries and Exports -- the first 100% export-oriented spinning unit in the private sector. The company has been winning trophies for exemplary export performances for the last six years from TEXPROCIL.During the year 1999-2000, the total export performance reached new heights of Rs
Read More
The PBM Polytex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PBM Polytex Ltd is ₹62.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PBM Polytex Ltd is 0 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PBM Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PBM Polytex Ltd is ₹71.7 and ₹117.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PBM Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.00%, 3 Years at -18.76%, 1 Year at -2.63%, 6 Month at -9.14%, 3 Month at 7.31% and 1 Month at 9.40%.
