PBM Polytex Ltd Summary

PBM Polytex Ltd (PPL) was incorporated in Nov.19 as Petlad Bulakhidas Mills Co Ltd. The Companys first unit was set-up at Petlad, Dist. Anand, Gujarat, started commercial production in 1922 and was taken over by the House of Patodias in the year 1978. Later, its name was changed to PBM Polytex Ltd in Oct.86. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture and processing of yarn. The Company has two yarn spinning units one at Petlad, Dist. Anand (Gujarat) and another at Borgaon, Dist. Chhindwara (M. P.) and manufactures cotton yarn at the said units. It has 4 Windmills generating electricity.The Company set-up another unit at Borgaon, Dist. Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh and commenced its production in 1992. FourWindmills were set up in year 2006-07 and 2007-08. The company came out with a Rs 1.26-cr public issue in Mar.90 to meet the long-term working capital needs and normal capital expenditure. The company manufactures all kinds of processing yarn, industrial yarn, hosiery yarn, etc. PPL exports to the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and other countries. To diversify its activities, the company has set up a texturising and filament yarn division in Silvassa. PPL is the co-promoter of Eurotex Industries and Exports -- the first 100% export-oriented spinning unit in the private sector. The company has been winning trophies for exemplary export performances for the last six years from TEXPROCIL.During the year 1999-2000, the total export performance reached new heights of Rs.7226 lacs i.e 31% higher than the previous year.To improve the quality of yarn the company is planning to go in for Modernisation of its Power Plant in Petlad Unit.This will minimise production loss and also the quality of yarn will improve.The Petlad unit has got the ISO 9002 Certification for quality standards.The Company set up two Windmills of 600 KW and 800 KW in Kutch and Jamnagar Districts of Gujarat, which started generation of electricity in February 2007. It further set up other two Windmills of 800 KW each, in Jamnagar District, Gujarat in financial year 2007-08.The Borgaon Spinning Unit was commissioned in 2021-22.