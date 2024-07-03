iifl-logo-icon 1
PBM Polytex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

92.19
(4.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

139.45

150.53

190.79

95.55

125.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

139.45

150.53

190.79

95.55

125.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.6

1.7

1.12

1.77

1.94

Total Income

142.05

152.23

191.91

97.32

127.32

Total Expenditure

147.95

148.35

164.07

98.33

128.22

PBIDT

-5.9

3.88

27.84

-1.01

-0.9

Interest

0.35

0.45

0.77

0.4

0.53

PBDT

-6.25

3.42

27.07

-1.41

-1.42

Depreciation

2.7

2.58

2.44

2.64

2.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

6.96

0

0.38

Deferred Tax

-2.21

0.1

-0.28

-0.68

-1.8

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.74

0.75

17.96

-3.37

-2.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.74

0.75

17.96

-3.37

-2.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.74

0.75

17.96

-3.37

-2.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.79

1.09

26.1

-4.9

3.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.88

6.88

6.88

6.88

6.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.23

2.57

14.59

-1.05

-0.71

PBDTM(%)

-4.48

2.27

14.18

-1.47

-1.13

PATM(%)

-4.83

0.49

9.41

-3.52

-2.04

PBM Polytex: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PBM Polytex Ltd

