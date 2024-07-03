PBM Polytex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
139.45
150.53
190.79
95.55
125.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
139.45
150.53
190.79
95.55
125.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.6
1.7
1.12
1.77
1.94
Total Income
142.05
152.23
191.91
97.32
127.32
Total Expenditure
147.95
148.35
164.07
98.33
128.22
PBIDT
-5.9
3.88
27.84
-1.01
-0.9
Interest
0.35
0.45
0.77
0.4
0.53
PBDT
-6.25
3.42
27.07
-1.41
-1.42
Depreciation
2.7
2.58
2.44
2.64
2.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
6.96
0
0.38
Deferred Tax
-2.21
0.1
-0.28
-0.68
-1.8
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.74
0.75
17.96
-3.37
-2.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.74
0.75
17.96
-3.37
-2.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.74
0.75
17.96
-3.37
-2.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.79
1.09
26.1
-4.9
3.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.23
2.57
14.59
-1.05
-0.71
PBDTM(%)
-4.48
2.27
14.18
-1.47
-1.13
PATM(%)
-4.83
0.49
9.41
-3.52
-2.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.