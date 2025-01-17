Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.83
-13.23
10.15
-7.1
Op profit growth
181.45
-71.86
-30.5
-23.71
EBIT growth
207.93
-62.56
-64.48
-18.52
Net profit growth
-182.26
-169.28
-30.47
1.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.96
1.26
3.91
6.2
EBIT margin
2.94
0.86
2
6.2
Net profit margin
1.4
-1.54
1.93
3.06
RoCE
4.12
1.24
2.97
8.13
RoNW
0.52
-0.61
0.84
1.22
RoA
0.49
-0.55
0.71
1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.15
-3.83
4.68
6.74
Dividend per share
1.5
0
3.5
3
Cash EPS
-1.97
-9.01
0.45
2.4
Book value per share
151.74
148.27
138.81
136.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.82
-7.83
17.74
12.89
P/CEPS
-26.8
-3.32
182.28
36.14
P/B
0.34
0.2
0.59
0.63
EV/EBIDTA
3.47
3.96
9.66
5.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
74.74
44.53
Tax payout
-21.89
195.06
20.53
-21.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.5
18.86
15.37
14.87
Inventory days
125.77
104.06
96.23
96.74
Creditor days
-12.78
-12.24
-9.81
-14.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.51
-2.25
-5.03
-9.89
Net debt / equity
-0.08
0
0.03
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
-1.38
-0.29
0.49
0.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.26
-62.89
-62.75
-59.37
Employee costs
-12.47
-12.55
-11.52
-11.67
Other costs
-22.29
-23.27
-21.79
-22.75
