PBM Polytex Ltd Key Ratios

87.31
(-2.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.83

-13.23

10.15

-7.1

Op profit growth

181.45

-71.86

-30.5

-23.71

EBIT growth

207.93

-62.56

-64.48

-18.52

Net profit growth

-182.26

-169.28

-30.47

1.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.96

1.26

3.91

6.2

EBIT margin

2.94

0.86

2

6.2

Net profit margin

1.4

-1.54

1.93

3.06

RoCE

4.12

1.24

2.97

8.13

RoNW

0.52

-0.61

0.84

1.22

RoA

0.49

-0.55

0.71

1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.15

-3.83

4.68

6.74

Dividend per share

1.5

0

3.5

3

Cash EPS

-1.97

-9.01

0.45

2.4

Book value per share

151.74

148.27

138.81

136.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.82

-7.83

17.74

12.89

P/CEPS

-26.8

-3.32

182.28

36.14

P/B

0.34

0.2

0.59

0.63

EV/EBIDTA

3.47

3.96

9.66

5.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

74.74

44.53

Tax payout

-21.89

195.06

20.53

-21.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.5

18.86

15.37

14.87

Inventory days

125.77

104.06

96.23

96.74

Creditor days

-12.78

-12.24

-9.81

-14.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.51

-2.25

-5.03

-9.89

Net debt / equity

-0.08

0

0.03

0.08

Net debt / op. profit

-1.38

-0.29

0.49

0.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.26

-62.89

-62.75

-59.37

Employee costs

-12.47

-12.55

-11.52

-11.67

Other costs

-22.29

-23.27

-21.79

-22.75

