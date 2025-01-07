Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.02
170.82
196.87
178.72
yoy growth (%)
-9.83
-13.23
10.15
-7.1
Raw materials
-94.35
-107.44
-123.56
-106.1
As % of sales
61.26
62.89
62.75
59.37
Employee costs
-19.21
-21.44
-22.69
-20.85
As % of sales
12.47
12.55
11.52
11.67
Other costs
-34.3
-42.17
-43.45
-40.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.27
24.69
22.07
22.75
Operating profit
6.14
-0.24
7.17
11.09
OPM
3.98
-0.14
3.64
6.2
Depreciation
-3.52
-3.56
-3.43
-3.52
Interest expense
-0.6
-0.65
-0.78
-1.12
Other income
2.32
2.87
3.36
6.36
Profit before tax
4.33
-1.59
6.31
12.8
Taxes
-1.18
1.32
0.82
-2.96
Tax rate
-27.45
-83.26
13
-23.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.14
-0.26
7.13
9.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.14
-0.26
7.13
9.84
yoy growth (%)
-1,278.95
-103.73
-27.48
45.66
NPM
2.04
-0.15
3.62
5.5
