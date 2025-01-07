iifl-logo-icon 1
PBM Polytex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.61
(-1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.02

170.82

196.87

178.72

yoy growth (%)

-9.83

-13.23

10.15

-7.1

Raw materials

-94.35

-107.44

-123.56

-106.1

As % of sales

61.26

62.89

62.75

59.37

Employee costs

-19.21

-21.44

-22.69

-20.85

As % of sales

12.47

12.55

11.52

11.67

Other costs

-34.3

-42.17

-43.45

-40.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.27

24.69

22.07

22.75

Operating profit

6.14

-0.24

7.17

11.09

OPM

3.98

-0.14

3.64

6.2

Depreciation

-3.52

-3.56

-3.43

-3.52

Interest expense

-0.6

-0.65

-0.78

-1.12

Other income

2.32

2.87

3.36

6.36

Profit before tax

4.33

-1.59

6.31

12.8

Taxes

-1.18

1.32

0.82

-2.96

Tax rate

-27.45

-83.26

13

-23.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.14

-0.26

7.13

9.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.14

-0.26

7.13

9.84

yoy growth (%)

-1,278.95

-103.73

-27.48

45.66

NPM

2.04

-0.15

3.62

5.5

