PBM Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

90
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PBM Polytex Ltd

PBM Polytex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.33

-1.59

6.31

12.8

Depreciation

-3.52

-3.56

-3.43

-3.52

Tax paid

-1.18

1.32

0.82

-2.96

Working capital

15.23

-13.05

2.62

15.24

Other operating items

Operating

14.84

-16.88

6.32

21.56

Capital expenditure

0.45

1.66

0.43

-1.74

Free cash flow

15.29

-15.21

6.75

19.82

Equity raised

190.86

197.18

196.42

182

Investing

-9.62

-1.59

-6.33

-3.16

Financing

0.48

-7.06

-3.11

3.27

Dividends paid

0

0

2.84

2.43

Net in cash

197.02

173.32

196.58

204.37

