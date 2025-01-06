PBM Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.33
-1.59
6.31
12.8
Depreciation
-3.52
-3.56
-3.43
-3.52
Tax paid
-1.18
1.32
0.82
-2.96
Working capital
15.23
-13.05
2.62
15.24
Other operating items
Operating
14.84
-16.88
6.32
21.56
Capital expenditure
0.45
1.66
0.43
-1.74
Free cash flow
15.29
-15.21
6.75
19.82
Equity raised
190.86
197.18
196.42
182
Investing
-9.62
-1.59
-6.33
-3.16
Financing
0.48
-7.06
-3.11
3.27
Dividends paid
0
0
2.84
2.43
Net in cash
197.02
173.32
196.58
204.37
