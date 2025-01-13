PBM Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.58
119.52
121.05
98.69
Net Worth
120.46
126.4
127.93
105.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1.31
0.63
0.65
0.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.76
5.61
5.53
5.68
Total Liabilities
125.53
132.64
134.11
111.68
Fixed Assets
54.93
52.19
50.92
47.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.55
4.51
4.45
2.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.26
0.28
Networking Capital
55.69
52.55
72.49
51.69
Inventories
56.21
36.59
73.41
61.07
Inventory Days
144.72
Sundry Debtors
9.63
17.8
14.03
9.97
Debtor Days
23.62
Other Current Assets
11.26
12.74
12.27
5.41
Sundry Creditors
-2.22
-3.63
-13.75
-2.69
Creditor Days
6.37
Other Current Liabilities
-19.19
-10.95
-13.47
-22.07
Cash
3.37
23.4
6.01
8.87
Total Assets
125.54
132.65
134.13
111.66
