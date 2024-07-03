PBM Polytex Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
42.57
41.23
52.12
43.86
50.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.57
41.23
52.12
43.86
50.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.38
1.63
1.73
0.5
Total Income
43.21
41.62
53.75
45.59
51.22
Total Expenditure
44.34
42.04
52.24
46.41
54.14
PBIDT
-1.14
-0.43
1.51
-0.82
-2.92
Interest
0.09
0.18
0.2
0.09
0.09
PBDT
-1.23
-0.61
1.31
-0.91
-3.01
Depreciation
0.92
0.9
0.96
0.89
0.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.13
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.54
-0.44
0.19
-0.45
-0.91
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.62
-1.08
0.28
-1.35
-3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.62
-1.08
0.28
-1.35
-3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.62
-1.08
0.28
-1.35
-3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.35
-1.56
0.41
-1.97
-4.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
6.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.67
-1.04
2.89
-1.86
-5.75
PBDTM(%)
-2.88
-1.47
2.51
-2.07
-5.93
PATM(%)
-3.8
-2.61
0.53
-3.07
-5.91
