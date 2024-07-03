iifl-logo-icon 1
PBM Polytex Ltd Quarterly Results

88.61
(-1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

42.57

41.23

52.12

43.86

50.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.57

41.23

52.12

43.86

50.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.38

1.63

1.73

0.5

Total Income

43.21

41.62

53.75

45.59

51.22

Total Expenditure

44.34

42.04

52.24

46.41

54.14

PBIDT

-1.14

-0.43

1.51

-0.82

-2.92

Interest

0.09

0.18

0.2

0.09

0.09

PBDT

-1.23

-0.61

1.31

-0.91

-3.01

Depreciation

0.92

0.9

0.96

0.89

0.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.13

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.54

-0.44

0.19

-0.45

-0.91

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.62

-1.08

0.28

-1.35

-3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.62

-1.08

0.28

-1.35

-3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.62

-1.08

0.28

-1.35

-3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.35

-1.56

0.41

-1.97

-4.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.88

6.88

6.88

6.88

6.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.67

-1.04

2.89

-1.86

-5.75

PBDTM(%)

-2.88

-1.47

2.51

-2.07

-5.93

PATM(%)

-3.8

-2.61

0.53

-3.07

-5.91

