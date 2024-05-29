|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 May 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Intimation of date of Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.