AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Intimation of date of Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)