PBM Polytex Ltd Board Meeting

89.95
(4.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PBM Polytex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
PBM POLYTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering and approving unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report to be issued by the Statutory Auditors Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 held on 13.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PBM POLYTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Along With The Limited Review Report To Be Issued By The Auditor Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th August 2024, for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 13.08.2024 based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
PBM POLYTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider to recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In terms of Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, have approved the appointment of M/s. Y.S. Thakar & Co. (FRN NO-00318) as Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 Read less.. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
PBM POLYTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Intimation of change in contact details of KMP for determination of materiality of event or information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

