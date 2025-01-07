iifl-logo-icon 1
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

45.68

37.43

47.04

34.45

yoy growth (%)

22.05

-20.43

36.52

7.67

Raw materials

-34.14

-27.04

-34.88

-23.54

As % of sales

74.72

72.25

74.15

68.33

Employee costs

-2.36

-2.25

-2.88

-2.34

As % of sales

5.17

6.02

6.13

6.79

Other costs

-7.22

-6.3

-7.37

-5.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.81

16.85

15.66

16.7

Operating profit

1.95

1.82

1.9

2.81

OPM

4.28

4.87

4.03

8.16

Depreciation

-0.88

-0.81

-0.89

-0.89

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.05

-0.32

-0.34

Other income

0.44

0.53

0.76

0.67

Profit before tax

1.4

1.48

1.44

2.24

Taxes

-0.5

-0.29

-0.37

-0.75

Tax rate

-36.13

-19.61

-26.24

-33.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.89

1.19

1.06

1.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.89

1.19

1.06

1.48

yoy growth (%)

-24.85

11.82

-28.27

30.25

NPM

1.96

3.18

2.26

4.31

