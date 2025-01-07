Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.68
37.43
47.04
34.45
yoy growth (%)
22.05
-20.43
36.52
7.67
Raw materials
-34.14
-27.04
-34.88
-23.54
As % of sales
74.72
72.25
74.15
68.33
Employee costs
-2.36
-2.25
-2.88
-2.34
As % of sales
5.17
6.02
6.13
6.79
Other costs
-7.22
-6.3
-7.37
-5.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.81
16.85
15.66
16.7
Operating profit
1.95
1.82
1.9
2.81
OPM
4.28
4.87
4.03
8.16
Depreciation
-0.88
-0.81
-0.89
-0.89
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.05
-0.32
-0.34
Other income
0.44
0.53
0.76
0.67
Profit before tax
1.4
1.48
1.44
2.24
Taxes
-0.5
-0.29
-0.37
-0.75
Tax rate
-36.13
-19.61
-26.24
-33.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.89
1.19
1.06
1.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.89
1.19
1.06
1.48
yoy growth (%)
-24.85
11.82
-28.27
30.25
NPM
1.96
3.18
2.26
4.31
