Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd Share Price

29
(-1.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.95
  • Day's High32.37
  • 52 Wk High46.89
  • Prev. Close29.43
  • Day's Low28.56
  • 52 Wk Low 23.41
  • Turnover (lac)7.53
  • P/E25.82
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value13.16
  • EPS1.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

29.95

Prev. Close

29.43

Turnover(Lac.)

7.53

Day's High

32.37

Day's Low

28.56

52 Week's High

46.89

52 Week's Low

23.41

Book Value

13.16

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.12

P/E

25.82

EPS

1.14

Divi. Yield

0

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.95%

Non-Promoter- 27.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.06

11.06

11.06

11.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.76

15.03

14.45

13.53

Net Worth

27.82

26.09

25.51

24.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

45.68

37.43

47.04

34.45

yoy growth (%)

22.05

-20.43

36.52

7.67

Raw materials

-34.14

-27.04

-34.88

-23.54

As % of sales

74.72

72.25

74.15

68.33

Employee costs

-2.36

-2.25

-2.88

-2.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.4

1.48

1.44

2.24

Depreciation

-0.88

-0.81

-0.89

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.29

-0.37

-0.75

Working capital

1.87

1.09

0.52

1.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.05

-20.43

36.52

7.67

Op profit growth

7.43

-4

-32.46

46.3

EBIT growth

-0.98

-12.92

-31.76

26.63

Net profit growth

-24.85

11.82

-28.27

30.25

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

U S Bhartia

Independent Non Exe. Director

K M Lal

Executive Director

R P Goyal

Non Executive Director

Pragya Bhartia Barwale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyoti Shastri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Keerthinarayanan A Hemmige

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilipkumar Gajanand Nikhare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd

Summary

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd was incorporated on January 8, 1993. The company was established with the object of manufacturing/ producing/ processing all kinds of polymers, polymeric compounds required as source materials for cables of all types including power cables, XLPE cables and telecommunication cables. They received the certificate of commencement of business on February 5, 1993.The Company is leading manufacturer of various polymeric compounds for Power cable, Telephone cable and Engineering Plastics. The installed capacity of the company is 18523 MT of XLPE, MDPE and other plastic compounds per annum. The company has branches in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad with head office in Ahmedabad. They export their products to Asia, Africa, Europe, and Russia. During the year 1995-96, the company set up a project with the capacity of 7200 MT for manufacturing Silane grafted polymeric compound in technical collaboration with AEI compounds, UK at Valthera, Ahmedabad. They commenced production from July 1995. During the year 1996-97, the company expanded the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds at Valthera, Ahmedabad from 7,200 MT to 9,360 MT. During the year 1999-2000, the company increased the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds from 9,360 MT to 10,260 MT. During the year 2000-01, they further increased the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds from 10,260 MT to 11,760 MT.During the year 2005-06, the
Company FAQs

What is the Polylink Polymers India Ltd share price today?

The Polylink Polymers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polylink Polymers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is ₹64.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polylink Polymers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is 25.82 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polylink Polymers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polylink Polymers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is ₹23.41 and ₹46.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polylink Polymers India Ltd?

Polylink Polymers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.01%, 3 Years at 10.27%, 1 Year at -7.19%, 6 Month at 4.03%, 3 Month at -18.97% and 1 Month at -14.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polylink Polymers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.05 %

