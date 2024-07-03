Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹29.95
Prev. Close₹29.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.53
Day's High₹32.37
Day's Low₹28.56
52 Week's High₹46.89
52 Week's Low₹23.41
Book Value₹13.16
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.12
P/E25.82
EPS1.14
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.06
11.06
11.06
11.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.76
15.03
14.45
13.53
Net Worth
27.82
26.09
25.51
24.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.68
37.43
47.04
34.45
yoy growth (%)
22.05
-20.43
36.52
7.67
Raw materials
-34.14
-27.04
-34.88
-23.54
As % of sales
74.72
72.25
74.15
68.33
Employee costs
-2.36
-2.25
-2.88
-2.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.4
1.48
1.44
2.24
Depreciation
-0.88
-0.81
-0.89
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.29
-0.37
-0.75
Working capital
1.87
1.09
0.52
1.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.05
-20.43
36.52
7.67
Op profit growth
7.43
-4
-32.46
46.3
EBIT growth
-0.98
-12.92
-31.76
26.63
Net profit growth
-24.85
11.82
-28.27
30.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
U S Bhartia
Independent Non Exe. Director
K M Lal
Executive Director
R P Goyal
Non Executive Director
Pragya Bhartia Barwale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyoti Shastri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keerthinarayanan A Hemmige
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilipkumar Gajanand Nikhare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd
Summary
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd was incorporated on January 8, 1993. The company was established with the object of manufacturing/ producing/ processing all kinds of polymers, polymeric compounds required as source materials for cables of all types including power cables, XLPE cables and telecommunication cables. They received the certificate of commencement of business on February 5, 1993.The Company is leading manufacturer of various polymeric compounds for Power cable, Telephone cable and Engineering Plastics. The installed capacity of the company is 18523 MT of XLPE, MDPE and other plastic compounds per annum. The company has branches in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad with head office in Ahmedabad. They export their products to Asia, Africa, Europe, and Russia. During the year 1995-96, the company set up a project with the capacity of 7200 MT for manufacturing Silane grafted polymeric compound in technical collaboration with AEI compounds, UK at Valthera, Ahmedabad. They commenced production from July 1995. During the year 1996-97, the company expanded the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds at Valthera, Ahmedabad from 7,200 MT to 9,360 MT. During the year 1999-2000, the company increased the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds from 9,360 MT to 10,260 MT. During the year 2000-01, they further increased the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds from 10,260 MT to 11,760 MT.During the year 2005-06, the
Read More
The Polylink Polymers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is ₹64.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is 25.82 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polylink Polymers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polylink Polymers India Ltd is ₹23.41 and ₹46.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polylink Polymers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.01%, 3 Years at 10.27%, 1 Year at -7.19%, 6 Month at 4.03%, 3 Month at -18.97% and 1 Month at -14.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.