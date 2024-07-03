Summary

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd was incorporated on January 8, 1993. The company was established with the object of manufacturing/ producing/ processing all kinds of polymers, polymeric compounds required as source materials for cables of all types including power cables, XLPE cables and telecommunication cables. They received the certificate of commencement of business on February 5, 1993.The Company is leading manufacturer of various polymeric compounds for Power cable, Telephone cable and Engineering Plastics. The installed capacity of the company is 18523 MT of XLPE, MDPE and other plastic compounds per annum. The company has branches in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad with head office in Ahmedabad. They export their products to Asia, Africa, Europe, and Russia. During the year 1995-96, the company set up a project with the capacity of 7200 MT for manufacturing Silane grafted polymeric compound in technical collaboration with AEI compounds, UK at Valthera, Ahmedabad. They commenced production from July 1995. During the year 1996-97, the company expanded the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds at Valthera, Ahmedabad from 7,200 MT to 9,360 MT. During the year 1999-2000, the company increased the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds from 9,360 MT to 10,260 MT. During the year 2000-01, they further increased the production capacity of XLPE, MDPE & Other plastic Compounds from 10,260 MT to 11,760 MT.During the year 2005-06, the

