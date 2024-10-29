|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|POLYLINK POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|POLYLINK POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter end on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on today 09th August 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|POLYLINK POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the half year and year ended as on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board of directors Approved its Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 in its meeting held on 29th May, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|POLYLINK POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 05th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December 2023 and other business items. The information is also available on the Companys website at www.polylinkpolymers.com Further as intimated earlier the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company which has been closed from 01st January 2024 shall remain closed till 7th February 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th February, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation of 30 of SEBI of (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please be informed that the board of directors at its meeting held on 05th February, 2024 has considered and approved the appointment of M/s, Jigar Trivedi &Co. PCS Ahmedabad to act as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
