iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Positive Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

10.58
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Positive Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.97

0.43

0.43

0.46

Net Worth

1.23

3.63

3.63

3.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.23

3.63

3.63

3.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1

0.59

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.2

2.58

2.97

3.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.26

3.59

2.98

3.55

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.06

-1.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.12

Total Assets

1.22

3.63

3.63

3.66

Positive Electr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Positive Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.