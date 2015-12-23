iifl-logo-icon 1
Positive Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

10.58
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.89

Op profit growth

818.17

EBIT growth

1,042.42

Net profit growth

14.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.59

-0.2

EBIT margin

-1.59

-0.16

Net profit margin

-1.65

-1.74

RoCE

-0.37

RoNW

-0.09

RoA

-0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

-0.03

Book value per share

11.71

11.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

3.89

935.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

283.81

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-222.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.04

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

12.11

32.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.3

-89.23

Employee costs

-2.66

0

Other costs

-21.62

-10.97

