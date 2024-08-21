Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹10.58
Prev. Close₹10.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹10.58
Day's Low₹10.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.97
0.43
0.43
0.46
Net Worth
1.23
3.63
3.63
3.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.2
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
26.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.18
As % of sales
0
0
0
89.13
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.1
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.95
3.09
0.52
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
26.68
Op profit growth
-53.1
14.75
261.92
-1,275.62
EBIT growth
-131.02
-125.89
261.92
-1,275.62
Net profit growth
-277.13
-104.91
208.38
-2,153.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.87
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.87
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Chirag B Kashiparekh
Director
Abhishek Sharad
Independent Director
Sujeet Singh
Independent Director
VINAY SUREKA
Whole Time Director
Roma Jha
Independent Director
Shambhu Kumar Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Positive Electronics Ltd
Summary
