Positive Electronics Ltd Management Discussions

To,

The Members

Positive Electronics Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion & Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report seeks to describe the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be considered to be "forward- looking statements" and are stated as required by the applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many factors including global and domestic demand- supply conditions, prices, raw-materials availability, technological changes, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of future performance and outlook. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

The Financial Performance and other details have already been mentioned in Directors Report.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISK AND CONCERN:

The Company due to lack of suitable business opportunities in past few years was unable to carry on any business activity. Any slowdown in the growth of Indian economy or any volatility in global market, could also adversely affect the business.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROLS:

The internal control system is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organizations process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. They have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transaction with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

SEGMENT WISE REPORTING:

As there are neither segments nor different products, the requirement of presentation of segment- wise performance is not applicable to the Company.

MANAGEMENT TEAM:

The existing management has a strong technical and management knowledge and experience in varied fields.

HUMAN RESOURCES VIS-?-VIS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review. The industrial relations with staff and officers are cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.

The Company believes and recognizes that its employees are a vital resource in its growth and to give competitive edge in the present business scenario. The company have been consistently investing in employees across all levels, in various ways. The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas.

For and on behalf of the Board,

POSITIVE ELECTRONICS LIMITED