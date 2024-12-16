iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

179.25
(0%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.14

0.05

2.75

0

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.01

-0.54

-0.1

Working capital

-9.76

-0.76

7.05

-0.66

Other operating items

Operating

-8.75

-0.76

9.19

-0.77

Capital expenditure

1.49

-0.09

0.04

-0.95

Free cash flow

-7.26

-0.86

9.23

-1.72

Equity raised

12.97

11.66

7.18

7.4

Investing

1.27

-0.02

0.05

0.03

Financing

3.76

5.37

9.38

3.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.74

16.14

25.84

9.68

