Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.14
0.05
2.75
0
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.01
-0.54
-0.1
Working capital
-9.76
-0.76
7.05
-0.66
Other operating items
Operating
-8.75
-0.76
9.19
-0.77
Capital expenditure
1.49
-0.09
0.04
-0.95
Free cash flow
-7.26
-0.86
9.23
-1.72
Equity raised
12.97
11.66
7.18
7.4
Investing
1.27
-0.02
0.05
0.03
Financing
3.76
5.37
9.38
3.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.74
16.14
25.84
9.68
