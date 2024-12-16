Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.71
16.07
27.87
42.71
yoy growth (%)
-20.92
-42.32
-34.74
320.79
Raw materials
-11.41
-14.89
-26.76
-41.74
As % of sales
89.81
92.66
96.03
97.73
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.22
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales
1.85
1.42
0.22
0.12
Other costs
-1.15
-0.94
-0.81
-1.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.12
5.85
2.92
2.78
Operating profit
-0.1
0
0.22
-0.27
OPM
-0.79
0.05
0.81
-0.65
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.59
-0.57
-0.15
-0.04
Other income
1.91
0.67
2.74
0.35
Profit before tax
1.14
0.05
2.75
0
Taxes
-0.05
-0.01
-0.54
-0.1
Tax rate
-5.11
-20.73
-19.86
-1,161.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.08
0.04
2.2
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.08
0.04
2.2
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
2,285.83
-97.93
-2,421.9
-110.89
NPM
8.53
0.28
7.91
-0.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.