Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

179.25
(0%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.71

16.07

27.87

42.71

yoy growth (%)

-20.92

-42.32

-34.74

320.79

Raw materials

-11.41

-14.89

-26.76

-41.74

As % of sales

89.81

92.66

96.03

97.73

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.22

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales

1.85

1.42

0.22

0.12

Other costs

-1.15

-0.94

-0.81

-1.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.12

5.85

2.92

2.78

Operating profit

-0.1

0

0.22

-0.27

OPM

-0.79

0.05

0.81

-0.65

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.59

-0.57

-0.15

-0.04

Other income

1.91

0.67

2.74

0.35

Profit before tax

1.14

0.05

2.75

0

Taxes

-0.05

-0.01

-0.54

-0.1

Tax rate

-5.11

-20.73

-19.86

-1,161.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.08

0.04

2.2

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.08

0.04

2.2

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

2,285.83

-97.93

-2,421.9

-110.89

NPM

8.53

0.28

7.91

-0.22

