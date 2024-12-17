iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

179.25
(0%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open179.25
  • Day's High179.25
  • 52 Wk High179.25
  • Day's Low179.25
  • 52 Wk Low 179.25
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value145.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

179.25

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

179.25

Day's Low

179.25

52 Week's High

179.25

52 Week's Low

179.25

Book Value

145.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.84%

Non-Promoter- 57.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.44

9.28

8.69

8.13

Net Worth

11.16

10

9.41

8.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.71

16.07

27.87

42.71

yoy growth (%)

-20.92

-42.32

-34.74

320.79

Raw materials

-11.41

-14.89

-26.76

-41.74

As % of sales

89.81

92.66

96.03

97.73

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.22

-0.06

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.14

0.05

2.75

0

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.01

-0.54

-0.1

Working capital

-9.76

-0.76

7.05

-0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.92

-42.32

-34.74

320.79

Op profit growth

-1,265.4

-96.18

-181.26

-72.1

EBIT growth

176.12

-78.38

5,058.5

-95.06

Net profit growth

2,285.83

-97.93

-2,421.9

-110.89

No Record Found

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,419.65

103.752,83,449.47627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.8

58.3527,486.8172.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.4

239.0817,479.7423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.8

14.9116,229.64618.082.9912,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

75.79

88.2411,515.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Harish Agrawal

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Pramod Kale

Independent Director

Sonali Paithankar

Whole-time Director

Krishanu Harish Agrawal

Independent Director

Rajesh Parshuram Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Prabhu Steel Industries Limited was incorporated in 29th May, 1972. The company is a wholesaler in Steel Trading business.
Company FAQs

What is the Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is ₹12.85 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is ₹179.25 and ₹179.25 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd?

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

