Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹179.25
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹179.25
Day's Low₹179.25
52 Week's High₹179.25
52 Week's Low₹179.25
Book Value₹145.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.44
9.28
8.69
8.13
Net Worth
11.16
10
9.41
8.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.71
16.07
27.87
42.71
yoy growth (%)
-20.92
-42.32
-34.74
320.79
Raw materials
-11.41
-14.89
-26.76
-41.74
As % of sales
89.81
92.66
96.03
97.73
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.22
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.14
0.05
2.75
0
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.01
-0.54
-0.1
Working capital
-9.76
-0.76
7.05
-0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.92
-42.32
-34.74
320.79
Op profit growth
-1,265.4
-96.18
-181.26
-72.1
EBIT growth
176.12
-78.38
5,058.5
-95.06
Net profit growth
2,285.83
-97.93
-2,421.9
-110.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Harish Agrawal
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Pramod Kale
Independent Director
Sonali Paithankar
Whole-time Director
Krishanu Harish Agrawal
Independent Director
Rajesh Parshuram Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Prabhu Steel Industries Limited was incorporated in 29th May, 1972. The company is a wholesaler in Steel Trading business.
Read More
The Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is ₹12.85 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd is ₹179.25 and ₹179.25 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.