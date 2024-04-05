iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd EGM

179.25
(0%)
Dec 16, 2024

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Mar 202426 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Schedule to be held on Friday, April, 2024 PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 26/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
EGM10 Jan 20245 Feb 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 at 12:30 P.M Fixed the Date, Time and Venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) as Monday, 05th February, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at Plot No 158 Small Factory Area Bagadganj Nagpur 440008. Proceeding of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Scrutinizers Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

