|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Mar 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Schedule to be held on Friday, April, 2024 PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 26/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
|EGM
|10 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 at 12:30 P.M Fixed the Date, Time and Venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) as Monday, 05th February, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at Plot No 158 Small Factory Area Bagadganj Nagpur 440008. Proceeding of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Scrutinizers Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.