Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Schedule to be held on Friday, April, 2024 PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 26/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) Newspaper Advertisement for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)