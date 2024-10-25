iifl-logo-icon 1
Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202419 Oct 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2.To Consider and Approve the Calendar of Events for 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.To Consider and Approve the Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and draft Notice of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Fix the Cut- off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-voting and to fix the commencement and closing date for E-voting. 5.To Consider and Approve the Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 6.To Consider and Approve the Appointment of M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co as the Scrutinizer of the proposed Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7.To consider and approve Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 8.Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 02:30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202415 May 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results/Statement and Cash flow statement of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 At 12:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday March 27th 2024 at 12:30 P.M. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held Tuesday 19th March 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Intimation for reappointment of Independent Directors.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 06th February, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jan 20246 Jan 2024
PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday January 10 2024 at 12:30 P.M Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 at 12:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024)

