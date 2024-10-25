Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 19 Oct 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2.To Consider and Approve the Calendar of Events for 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.To Consider and Approve the Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and draft Notice of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Fix the Cut- off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-voting and to fix the commencement and closing date for E-voting. 5.To Consider and Approve the Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 6.To Consider and Approve the Appointment of M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co as the Scrutinizer of the proposed Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7.To consider and approve Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 8.Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 02:30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 15 May 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results/Statement and Cash flow statement of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 At 12:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday March 27th 2024 at 12:30 P.M. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held Tuesday 19th March 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Intimation for reappointment of Independent Directors.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

PRABHU STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 06th February, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jan 2024 6 Jan 2024