To,

The Members of Pradeep Metals Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Pradeep Metals Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter & how our audit addressed the key audit matter Inventory valuation (WIP)

The nature of items produced by the Company are customized and are unique (i.e. non-standardized items), this poses a challenge of inventory valuation especially in respect of in work in progress (WIP). As at 31st March, 2024, WIP value is Rs. 2,342.24 Lakhs. The Company has multiple control points which include detailed recording of movement of WIP items in ERP System, periodical physical verification and ascertainment of stage of WIP by the management.

As part of our audit procedures, we have performed test verification of closing inventory and also performed analytical test to validate the closing stock quantities and values of WIP. Our analytical test included (a) verification of the overall input-output ratio and inquiring the reasons for difference between standard and actual consumption & yield, (b) verifying the accuracy of the closing stock valuation work sheets (c) basis of ascertainment of stage of completion and (d) assessing the accuracy and completeness of the information used by management in comparing the cost of WIP inventory with net realizable value. The deviations were not significant and satisfactory explanation was provided to us.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 36(A), 36(B) and 36(C) to the standalone financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 61 to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 61 to the standalone financial statements);

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 stApril 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for records retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For N.A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 116560W/W100149

Bhavin Kapadia

Partner

Membership No.: 118991

UDIN: 24118991BKFQUQ1418

Place: Mumbai

Date: 17th May, 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024

[Referred to in ‘Other legal and regulatory requirements ‘of our report of even date]

1) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of intangible assets.

b) The Company has physically verified all the property, plant and equipment and right to use assets during the year. In our opinion, frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company which have been verified from registered sale deed provided to us in original and from photocopies of the agreements wherever the original documents are deposited with banks against credit facilities granted by them for which we have received confirmation from the bank.

d) None of the items of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets have been revalued during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as on 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) a) The inventory (other than lying with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, confirmations were obtained by the Company during the year. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification carried out by the management is reasonable and appropriate. As per the information and explanation given to us, discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material (i.e. less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory) and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of more than Rs. 5 crores from bank on the basis of security of current assets. There are no borrowings from financial institution. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, discrepancies in quarterly returns or statements of current assets filed by the Company to bank with books of account which are not material are as mentioned below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Quarter ended Name of bank Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of difference Reason for material discrepancies 30th June 2023 Union Bank of India Inventory and trade receivable 9,031.38 8,990.49 40.89 Mainly on account of: 1) Quarterly provisioning made for Slow-moving and non-moving inventories 30th September 2023 9,622.16 9,542.31 79.85 2) Exclusion of receivable standing in books on account of sale of windmill power 31st December 2023 11,056.67 11,043.01 13.66

3) a) The Company had granted unsecured loans and stood guarantee for loan taken by the Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) as given below:

(Rs in Lakhs) Particulars Unsecured Loans Corporate Guarantee* Aggregate amount during the current year Nil Nil Balance outstanding as on 31st March, 2024* NilA 832.52

* Guarantees given in USD are converted in INR as at 31st March, 2024.

A During the year, the Board of directors of the Company approved for additional investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) through conversion of outstanding unsecured loan given to WOS amounting to Rs. 2,236.80 Lakhs (equivalent USD 26.90 Lakhs) into equity share capital of WOS. As a result, the outstanding balance as of 31st March, 2024 is Nil.

Based on the information and explanation given to us, apart from above, the Company has not made any other investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the loans granted are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not given any security for the loan taken by WOS from banks.

c) In respect of loan granted, during the year repayment of principal amount and payment of interest was regular as stipulated.

d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to WOS and as stated above under clause 3 (a), the outstanding balance as of 31st March, 2024 is Nil. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) and (e) is not applicable.

f) Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of corporate guarantee, loan given and investment made in WOS, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act as applicable. The Company has not given any other loans, investments, guarantee and security.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Therefore, question of reporting compliance with directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder does not arise. We have been informed that no order relating to Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

6) As per information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records in respect of closed dies forging and processing is prescribed for the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

7) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except demands raised for income tax as given below:

(Rs in Lakhs) The Nature of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) F.Y 2019-20 28.56

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans raised during the year by the Company are applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. Hence further reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

(e) During the year, the Company has not availed any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates and joint ventures. Hence further reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associate companies or joint ventures.

10) (a) During the year, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer [including debt instruments]. Hence further reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence further reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

11) (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither noticed nor have been informed by the management, any incidence of fraud by the Company or on the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As informed to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him. Therefore, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable.

16) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) During the year there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21) The Company has only foreign subsidiaries hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 116560W/W100149

Bhavin Kapadia

Partner

Membership No.: 118991

UDIN: 24118991BKFQUQ1418

Place: Mumbai

Date: 17th May 2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Pradeep Metals Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pradeep Metals Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In respect of inventory (recording of WIP and allocation of overheads) internal financial controls needs to be further strengthened to commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. This matter was reported in earlier year also.

In our opinion, read with our comment with respect to inventories above, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ‘ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For N.A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 116560W/W100149

Bhavin Kapadia

Partner

Membership No.: 118991

UDIN: 24118991BKFQUQ1418

Place: Mumbai

Date: 17th May, 2024.