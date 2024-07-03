iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradeep Metals Ltd Share Price

272
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open284.2
  • Day's High284.2
  • 52 Wk High322
  • Prev. Close279.7
  • Day's Low265.2
  • 52 Wk Low 195.8
  • Turnover (lac)41.12
  • P/E22.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.98
  • EPS12.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)469.74
  • Div. Yield0.72
No Records Found

Pradeep Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

284.2

Prev. Close

279.7

Turnover(Lac.)

41.12

Day's High

284.2

Day's Low

265.2

52 Week's High

322

52 Week's Low

195.8

Book Value

74.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

469.74

P/E

22.22

EPS

12.59

Divi. Yield

0.72

Pradeep Metals Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

Pradeep Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pradeep Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.48%

Non-Promoter- 26.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pradeep Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.27

17.27

17.27

17.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.89

89.01

75.14

62.59

Net Worth

122.16

106.28

92.41

79.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

207.17

141.46

175.95

141.9

yoy growth (%)

46.45

-19.6

24

16.92

Raw materials

-100.22

-59.97

-78.01

-63.84

As % of sales

48.37

42.39

44.33

44.99

Employee costs

-24.36

-20.88

-21.58

-17.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.7

12.65

19.68

11.72

Depreciation

-5.83

-5.39

-5.09

-4.15

Tax paid

-5.11

-3.39

-4.1

-3.53

Working capital

19.5

-15.37

4.14

-0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.45

-19.6

24

16.92

Op profit growth

28.34

-31.1

47.41

24.37

EBIT growth

52.32

-36.19

43.99

34.93

Net profit growth

130.31

-52

57.21

59.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

276.67

267.82

220.8

156

195.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

276.67

267.82

220.8

156

195.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.73

2.56

4.54

2.1

2.09

Pradeep Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pradeep Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Goyal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kewal Nohria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neeru Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayavardhan D Diwan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kartick Maheshwari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nandita Nagpal Vohra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Abhinav Goyal

Independent Director

ADVAIT KURLEKAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pradeep Metals Ltd

Summary

Pradeep Metals Ltd (PML), incorporated in January, 1982 was promoted by V P Goyal to manufacture closed-die steel forgings. The Company uses state-of-the-art machinery with sophisticated tool-room equipment to manufacture its forgings and machined parts. The Company has manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. It employs hi-tech design and analysis software to create dies and tooling that play a key role in production of forgings. Manufacturing plant is fully integrated with complete facilities for inspection, testing, cutting, dies and tool making, forging, heat-treatment, finishing, machining, cleaning, surface treatment and assembly.The Company started commercial production in Jul.83 at Dombivli, Maharashtra. In 1989-90, it expanded the existing capacity to 2400 tonnes per annum (TPA) for forged components in the 500 gm to 8 kg weight range, used mainly in the automobile industry. It came out with a public issue in Jan.94 to set up a 12,000-tpa unit for press forgings to produce precision parts in the 50 gm to 40 kg weight range, which find application in the defence, engineering, petrochemicals sectors.The expansion programme started in Oct.94, delayed by eight months, as the plant and machinery arrived late at the site on account of customs problems. The plant at Dombivli (cap. : 2400 tpa) which used the hammer approach in forgings have been closed in 2000 due to low production and huge losses. The Company enhanced its machining capacity and capabilities by adding CNC Turn
Company FAQs

What is the Pradeep Metals Ltd share price today?

The Pradeep Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹272 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pradeep Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pradeep Metals Ltd is ₹469.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pradeep Metals Ltd is 22.22 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pradeep Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pradeep Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pradeep Metals Ltd is ₹195.8 and ₹322 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pradeep Metals Ltd?

Pradeep Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.02%, 3 Years at 31.50%, 1 Year at 26.08%, 6 Month at 12.22%, 3 Month at -1.20% and 1 Month at -1.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pradeep Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pradeep Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.52 %

