SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹284.2
Prev. Close₹279.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.12
Day's High₹284.2
Day's Low₹265.2
52 Week's High₹322
52 Week's Low₹195.8
Book Value₹74.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)469.74
P/E22.22
EPS12.59
Divi. Yield0.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.27
17.27
17.27
17.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.89
89.01
75.14
62.59
Net Worth
122.16
106.28
92.41
79.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
207.17
141.46
175.95
141.9
yoy growth (%)
46.45
-19.6
24
16.92
Raw materials
-100.22
-59.97
-78.01
-63.84
As % of sales
48.37
42.39
44.33
44.99
Employee costs
-24.36
-20.88
-21.58
-17.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.7
12.65
19.68
11.72
Depreciation
-5.83
-5.39
-5.09
-4.15
Tax paid
-5.11
-3.39
-4.1
-3.53
Working capital
19.5
-15.37
4.14
-0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.45
-19.6
24
16.92
Op profit growth
28.34
-31.1
47.41
24.37
EBIT growth
52.32
-36.19
43.99
34.93
Net profit growth
130.31
-52
57.21
59.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
276.67
267.82
220.8
156
195.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
276.67
267.82
220.8
156
195.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
2.56
4.54
2.1
2.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Goyal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kewal Nohria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neeru Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayavardhan D Diwan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kartick Maheshwari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nandita Nagpal Vohra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Abhinav Goyal
Independent Director
ADVAIT KURLEKAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pradeep Metals Ltd
Summary
Pradeep Metals Ltd (PML), incorporated in January, 1982 was promoted by V P Goyal to manufacture closed-die steel forgings. The Company uses state-of-the-art machinery with sophisticated tool-room equipment to manufacture its forgings and machined parts. The Company has manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai. It employs hi-tech design and analysis software to create dies and tooling that play a key role in production of forgings. Manufacturing plant is fully integrated with complete facilities for inspection, testing, cutting, dies and tool making, forging, heat-treatment, finishing, machining, cleaning, surface treatment and assembly.The Company started commercial production in Jul.83 at Dombivli, Maharashtra. In 1989-90, it expanded the existing capacity to 2400 tonnes per annum (TPA) for forged components in the 500 gm to 8 kg weight range, used mainly in the automobile industry. It came out with a public issue in Jan.94 to set up a 12,000-tpa unit for press forgings to produce precision parts in the 50 gm to 40 kg weight range, which find application in the defence, engineering, petrochemicals sectors.The expansion programme started in Oct.94, delayed by eight months, as the plant and machinery arrived late at the site on account of customs problems. The plant at Dombivli (cap. : 2400 tpa) which used the hammer approach in forgings have been closed in 2000 due to low production and huge losses. The Company enhanced its machining capacity and capabilities by adding CNC Turn
Read More
The Pradeep Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹272 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pradeep Metals Ltd is ₹469.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pradeep Metals Ltd is 22.22 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pradeep Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pradeep Metals Ltd is ₹195.8 and ₹322 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pradeep Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.02%, 3 Years at 31.50%, 1 Year at 26.08%, 6 Month at 12.22%, 3 Month at -1.20% and 1 Month at -1.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.