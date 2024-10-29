iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradeep Metals Ltd Board Meeting

274
(-0.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:33:00 PM

Pradeep Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
PRADEEP METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
PRADEEP METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 2nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
PRADEEP METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 And Consider Payment Of Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting dated 17th May, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend of 20%, i.e. Rs. 2/- per Share subject to approval of Shareholders 41st AGM of the Company to be held on 2nd August, 2024 Intimation of Record Date for payment of Final Dividend to Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PRADEEP METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter And Nine-Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Pradeep Metals: Related News

No Record Found

