Pradeep Metals Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
74.18
71.5
79.49
67.74
70.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.18
71.5
79.49
67.74
70.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.65
2.53
0.99
0.73
0.89
Total Income
74.83
74.03
80.48
68.47
70.9
Total Expenditure
62.34
60.7
66.24
55.86
59.56
PBIDT
12.5
13.33
14.23
12.61
11.34
Interest
1.9
1.96
2
1.81
1.68
PBDT
10.6
11.37
12.23
10.8
9.67
Depreciation
2.34
2.27
2.32
2.42
2.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.38
1.89
1.94
1.15
1.66
Deferred Tax
0.41
0.23
0.14
0.38
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
6.47
6.99
7.83
6.84
5.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.47
6.99
7.83
6.84
5.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.47
6.99
7.83
6.84
5.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.75
4.04
4.54
3.96
3.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.27
17.27
17.27
17.27
17.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.85
18.64
17.9
18.61
16.19
PBDTM(%)
14.28
15.9
15.38
15.94
13.81
PATM(%)
8.72
9.77
9.85
10.09
7.97
