Pradeep Metals Ltd Quarterly Results

276.25
(2.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

74.18

71.5

79.49

67.74

70.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.18

71.5

79.49

67.74

70.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.65

2.53

0.99

0.73

0.89

Total Income

74.83

74.03

80.48

68.47

70.9

Total Expenditure

62.34

60.7

66.24

55.86

59.56

PBIDT

12.5

13.33

14.23

12.61

11.34

Interest

1.9

1.96

2

1.81

1.68

PBDT

10.6

11.37

12.23

10.8

9.67

Depreciation

2.34

2.27

2.32

2.42

2.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.38

1.89

1.94

1.15

1.66

Deferred Tax

0.41

0.23

0.14

0.38

-0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

6.47

6.99

7.83

6.84

5.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.47

6.99

7.83

6.84

5.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.47

6.99

7.83

6.84

5.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.75

4.04

4.54

3.96

3.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.27

17.27

17.27

17.27

17.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.85

18.64

17.9

18.61

16.19

PBDTM(%)

14.28

15.9

15.38

15.94

13.81

PATM(%)

8.72

9.77

9.85

10.09

7.97

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

