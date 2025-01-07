iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradeep Metals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

276.25
(2.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

207.17

141.46

175.95

141.9

yoy growth (%)

46.45

-19.6

24

16.92

Raw materials

-100.22

-59.97

-78.01

-63.84

As % of sales

48.37

42.39

44.33

44.99

Employee costs

-24.36

-20.88

-21.58

-17.7

As % of sales

11.76

14.76

12.26

12.47

Other costs

-57.3

-40.89

-47.76

-40.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.65

28.9

27.14

28.86

Operating profit

25.28

19.69

28.59

19.39

OPM

12.2

13.92

16.25

13.67

Depreciation

-5.83

-5.39

-5.09

-4.15

Interest expense

-4.39

-3.82

-6.14

-6.21

Other income

5.65

2.17

2.32

2.69

Profit before tax

20.7

12.65

19.68

11.72

Taxes

-5.11

-3.39

-4.1

-3.53

Tax rate

-24.7

-26.81

-20.84

-30.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.58

9.26

15.58

8.19

Exceptional items

-1.35

-3.08

-2.7

0

Net profit

14.23

6.18

12.88

8.19

yoy growth (%)

130.31

-52

57.21

59.07

NPM

6.87

4.37

7.32

5.77

