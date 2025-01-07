Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
207.17
141.46
175.95
141.9
yoy growth (%)
46.45
-19.6
24
16.92
Raw materials
-100.22
-59.97
-78.01
-63.84
As % of sales
48.37
42.39
44.33
44.99
Employee costs
-24.36
-20.88
-21.58
-17.7
As % of sales
11.76
14.76
12.26
12.47
Other costs
-57.3
-40.89
-47.76
-40.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.65
28.9
27.14
28.86
Operating profit
25.28
19.69
28.59
19.39
OPM
12.2
13.92
16.25
13.67
Depreciation
-5.83
-5.39
-5.09
-4.15
Interest expense
-4.39
-3.82
-6.14
-6.21
Other income
5.65
2.17
2.32
2.69
Profit before tax
20.7
12.65
19.68
11.72
Taxes
-5.11
-3.39
-4.1
-3.53
Tax rate
-24.7
-26.81
-20.84
-30.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.58
9.26
15.58
8.19
Exceptional items
-1.35
-3.08
-2.7
0
Net profit
14.23
6.18
12.88
8.19
yoy growth (%)
130.31
-52
57.21
59.07
NPM
6.87
4.37
7.32
5.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.