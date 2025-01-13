Pradeep Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.27
17.27
17.27
17.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.89
89.01
75.14
62.59
Net Worth
122.16
106.28
92.41
79.86
Minority Interest
Debt
63.61
60.71
63.88
54.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.03
3.97
4.11
4.33
Total Liabilities
190.8
170.96
160.4
138.43
Fixed Assets
70.38
59.03
53.59
53.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.33
5.33
6.68
8.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.89
0.54
0.48
0.47
Networking Capital
113.62
105.51
99.16
75.69
Inventories
43.3
39.33
34.32
26.32
Inventory Days
60.46
67.91
Sundry Debtors
75.26
61.52
60.23
46.37
Debtor Days
106.11
119.64
Other Current Assets
40.38
39.66
35.09
28.87
Sundry Creditors
-34.36
-24.55
-21.65
-18.45
Creditor Days
38.14
47.6
Other Current Liabilities
-10.96
-10.45
-8.83
-7.42
Cash
0.58
0.56
0.5
0.31
Total Assets
190.8
170.97
160.41
138.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.