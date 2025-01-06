Pradeep Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.7
12.65
19.68
11.72
Depreciation
-5.83
-5.39
-5.09
-4.15
Tax paid
-5.11
-3.39
-4.1
-3.53
Working capital
19.5
-15.37
4.14
-0.25
Other operating items
Operating
29.25
-11.5
14.63
3.78
Capital expenditure
3.19
0.37
17.27
8.14
Free cash flow
32.45
-11.13
31.9
11.92
Equity raised
123.49
112.54
80.03
53.79
Investing
-1.35
1.94
-2.7
0
Financing
11.04
-6.01
-11.77
-6.58
Dividends paid
0
0
1.73
0
Net in cash
165.63
97.34
99.2
59.14
