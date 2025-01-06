iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradeep Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.7

12.65

19.68

11.72

Depreciation

-5.83

-5.39

-5.09

-4.15

Tax paid

-5.11

-3.39

-4.1

-3.53

Working capital

19.5

-15.37

4.14

-0.25

Other operating items

Operating

29.25

-11.5

14.63

3.78

Capital expenditure

3.19

0.37

17.27

8.14

Free cash flow

32.45

-11.13

31.9

11.92

Equity raised

123.49

112.54

80.03

53.79

Investing

-1.35

1.94

-2.7

0

Financing

11.04

-6.01

-11.77

-6.58

Dividends paid

0

0

1.73

0

Net in cash

165.63

97.34

99.2

59.14

